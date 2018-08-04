Kelsey Grammer Got Wife Kayte's Name Tattooed Near Crotch to Prevent Him From Cheating

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about how he stays faithful to his fourth wife.

During a recent interview on Conan, the 63-year-old actor revealed that back in 2012, he had his wife Kayte Walsh‘s name tattooed by his crotch!

“It was more of sort of an ownership thing,” Kelsey explained. “My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … [seeing] this particular piece of equipment [would see it] was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte.”



Kelsey and Kayte married back in 2011 and share three kids – daughter Faith, 6, and sons Kelsey Jr, 4, and Auden, 1.

