Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Daughter!
Kenan Thompson is a dad of two!
The 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s wife Christina Evangeline gave birth to daughter Gianna Michelle on Tuesday night (July 31), TMZ reports.
Baby Gianna weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
Kenan and his 29-year-old wife are already parents to daughter Georgia – who was born in 2014.
Earlier this summer, it was announced that Kenan was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role on SNL at the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards.
The couple tied the knot back in November 2011.
Congrats Kenan and Christina!