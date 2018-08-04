Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland &amp; Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 7:19 pm

Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Daughter!

Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Daughter!

Kenan Thompson is a dad of two!

The 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s wife Christina Evangeline gave birth to daughter Gianna Michelle on Tuesday night (July 31), TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kenan Thompson

Baby Gianna weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kenan and his 29-year-old wife are already parents to daughter Georgia – who was born in 2014.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Kenan was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role on SNL at the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2011.

Congrats Kenan and Christina!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Birth, Celebrity Babies, Christina Evangeline, Gianna Thompson, Kenan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr