Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Welcome Second Daughter!

Kenan Thompson is a dad of two!

The 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s wife Christina Evangeline gave birth to daughter Gianna Michelle on Tuesday night (July 31), TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kenan Thompson

Baby Gianna weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kenan and his 29-year-old wife are already parents to daughter Georgia – who was born in 2014.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Kenan was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role on SNL at the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2011.

Congrats Kenan and Christina!