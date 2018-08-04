Top Stories
Sat, 04 August 2018 at 3:49 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Continue Their Trip to Italy!

Leonardo DiCaprio gets ready to board a boat with his girlfriend Camila Morrone during another day on their romantic vacation on Saturday (August 4) in Capri, Italy.

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model have been enjoying a summer vacation in Italy for the past few days. They coupled up for a stroll around Positano the day before.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila‘s new movie Never Goin’ Back is now playing in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, so make sure to check it out!

30+ pictures inside of Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone in Capri…

Photos: BackGrid USA
  • Bombshell

    To pathetic to watch. Please come out already!

  • lilly

    He won’t even help her get on the boat!, pathetic and embarrassing for her, he knows all these girls will put up with anything for fame.

  • asleo

    This really hurts.. poor camila. I start to think that she is really in love.

  • Josie

    Well I would say, it’s pathetic and embarrassing of him. Walking miles in front of her, getting into boat first, not helping, not even look at her. Only starring at his phone. You just don’t do that, specialy not when you are with your gf. Doesn’t matter who you are.