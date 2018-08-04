Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Continue Their Trip to Italy!

Leonardo DiCaprio gets ready to board a boat with his girlfriend Camila Morrone during another day on their romantic vacation on Saturday (August 4) in Capri, Italy.

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model have been enjoying a summer vacation in Italy for the past few days. They coupled up for a stroll around Positano the day before.

Camila‘s new movie Never Goin’ Back is now playing in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, so make sure to check it out!

