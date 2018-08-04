Meghan Trainor Delays Release of Album 'Treat Myself'

Meghan Trainor has announced that her upcoming album Treat Myself will be released later than expected.

The album was scheduled to drop on August 31, but Meghan has not revealed when the album will be released now. Five songs from the album are already available on iTunes.

“This past year has been one of the most exciting of my entire life. I got engaged to the love of my life, Daryl! I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on The Four, and I released five new songs that I’m absolutely obsessed with,” Meghan wrote on her Instagram account.

“I’m in such an amazing place and I can’t stop writing songs… I’ve decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio. I’ve never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support,” she added.