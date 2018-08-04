Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 2:44 pm

Michael Kors Gives a Tour Inside New York City Penthouse

Michael Kors Gives a Tour Inside New York City Penthouse

Michael Kors is opening up his home for a new feature in the September Style issue of Architectural Digest.

The fashion designer took the magazine on a tour of his New York City penthouse located in Greenwich Village, which he shares with husband Lance Le Pere.

“When a cruise ship goes by, it looks like an entire city block is moving,” Michael said about the view of the Hudson River from his terrace. “It’s a real indulgence. Space and light are the greatest luxuries in New York.”

“Without sounding too civic-minded, that’s why the city needs historic districts,” he continued. “Otherwise we’ll all be in glass towers on top of each other. And for me, I would lose the reason I wanted to live in Manhattan when I was seventeen.”

“I have a friend who years back moved into an apartment in New Jersey right on the water. His view was unbelievable—sensational. And I said to him, ‘Are you happy here?’ He was like, ‘No, not really. I’m just looking at the picture. I’m not in it,’” Michael added. “I want to be in the picture.”

For more from the article, visit ArchitecturalDigest.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael kors architectural digest cover 01
michael kors architectural digest cover 02
michael kors architectural digest cover 03
michael kors architectural digest cover 04
michael kors architectural digest cover 05
michael kors architectural digest cover 06

Credit: François Dischinger ; Photos: Architectural Digest
Posted to: Lance Le Pere, Magazine, Michael Kors

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr