Michael Kors Gives a Tour Inside New York City Penthouse

Michael Kors is opening up his home for a new feature in the September Style issue of Architectural Digest.

The fashion designer took the magazine on a tour of his New York City penthouse located in Greenwich Village, which he shares with husband Lance Le Pere.

“When a cruise ship goes by, it looks like an entire city block is moving,” Michael said about the view of the Hudson River from his terrace. “It’s a real indulgence. Space and light are the greatest luxuries in New York.”

“Without sounding too civic-minded, that’s why the city needs historic districts,” he continued. “Otherwise we’ll all be in glass towers on top of each other. And for me, I would lose the reason I wanted to live in Manhattan when I was seventeen.”

“I have a friend who years back moved into an apartment in New Jersey right on the water. His view was unbelievable—sensational. And I said to him, ‘Are you happy here?’ He was like, ‘No, not really. I’m just looking at the picture. I’m not in it,’” Michael added. “I want to be in the picture.”

