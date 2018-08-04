Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland &amp; Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 6:01 pm

Real Housewives' Joanna Krupa Marries Douglas Nunes - See Photos!

Real Housewives' Joanna Krupa Marries Douglas Nunes - See Photos!

Joanna Krupa poses for photos with her new husband Douglas Nunes after tying the knot on Saturday (August 4) in Krakow, Poland.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star got married in a Sylwia Romaniuk gown.

“We did it! @nunes451..” Joanna wrote on her Instagram account after the wedding. “it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

This is the second marriage for Joanna, who previously was married to Romain Zago. They were married for four years and split in May 2017.

60+ pictures inside of Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes‘ wedding…

Just Jared on Facebook
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 01
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 02
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 03
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 04
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 05
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 06
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 07
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 08
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 09
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 10
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 11
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 12
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 13
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 14
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 15
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 16
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 17
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 18
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 19
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 20
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 21
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 22
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 23
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 24
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 25
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 26
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 27
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 28
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 29
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 30
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 31
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 32
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 33
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 34
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 35
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 36
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 37
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 38
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 39
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 40
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 41
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 42
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 43
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 44
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 45
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 46
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 47
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 48
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 49
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 50
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 51
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 52
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 53
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 54
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 55
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 56
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 57
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 58
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 59
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 60
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 61
joanna krupa marries douglas nunes wedding pictures 62

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Douglas Nunes, Joanna Krupa, Wedding, Wedding Pictures

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr