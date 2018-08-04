Real Housewives' Joanna Krupa Marries Douglas Nunes - See Photos!
Joanna Krupa poses for photos with her new husband Douglas Nunes after tying the knot on Saturday (August 4) in Krakow, Poland.
The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star got married in a Sylwia Romaniuk gown.
“We did it! @nunes451..” Joanna wrote on her Instagram account after the wedding. “it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”
This is the second marriage for Joanna, who previously was married to Romain Zago. They were married for four years and split in May 2017.
