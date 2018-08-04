Reese Witherspoon Grabs Dinner with Husband Jim Toth!

Reese Witherspoon leads the way back to the car as she and husband Jim Toth head home after an early dinner on Saturday (August 3) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a yellow sun dress and a denim jacket while her 48-year-old talent agent hubby rocked a white T-shirt, olive-colored pants, and bright yellow sneakers for their lowkey date night.

Earlier that day, Reese was spotted in a red an blue plaid blouse and jean as she stepped out to run a few errands around town.

For the past few months, Reese has been hard at work on season two of her hit HBO series Big Little Lies.