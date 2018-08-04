Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 1:00 pm

Ryan Murphy Reveals 'Pose' Season 2 Details, Including a One-Year Time Jump

Ryan Murphy Reveals 'Pose' Season 2 Details, Including a One-Year Time Jump

MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Indya Moore appear on a panel for their groundbreaking series Pose during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Friday (August 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actresses were joined at the event by co-star Billy Porter and the show’s producing team – Ryan Murphy, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, and Steven Canals.

“We’re gonna do a one-year time leap,” Ryan revealed (via TVLine) about season two, which will begin in 1989 and “end in March of ’90, when Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ was released.”

Ryan said that the song “took something that was unknown in the culture and made it mainstream. And [Season 2] will be about the reaction of our characters to that moment, where their community… is suddenly put on display.”

The upcoming season will also “very much involve Blanca and Pray Tell’s HIV experience. We want to be truthful about it, because it was a very dark, troubling time.”
