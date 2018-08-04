Sara Bareilles Attends Opening Night of 'Waitress' in L.A.

Sara Bareilles walks the red carpet while attending the opening night performance of the Waitress touring production at the Pantages Theatre on Friday night (August 3) in Hollywood.

The Grammy and Tony-nominated singer wrote the music and lyrics for the show and she even starred in it on Broadway twice over the past two years. Her boyfriend Joe Tippett, who has starred in the show as Earl, sat next to her at the performance.

Sara was joined at the event by book writer Jessie Nelson. Both of them spoke during the curtain call and celebrated the show’s two-year anniversary on Broadway and one-year anniversary on tour.

The tour runs through August 26 in Hollywood!