Top Stories
Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 10:30 am

Sara Bareilles Attends Opening Night of 'Waitress' in L.A.

Sara Bareilles Attends Opening Night of 'Waitress' in L.A.

Sara Bareilles walks the red carpet while attending the opening night performance of the Waitress touring production at the Pantages Theatre on Friday night (August 3) in Hollywood.

The Grammy and Tony-nominated singer wrote the music and lyrics for the show and she even starred in it on Broadway twice over the past two years. Her boyfriend Joe Tippett, who has starred in the show as Earl, sat next to her at the performance.

Sara was joined at the event by book writer Jessie Nelson. Both of them spoke during the curtain call and celebrated the show’s two-year anniversary on Broadway and one-year anniversary on tour.

The tour runs through August 26 in Hollywood!
Just Jared on Facebook
sara bareilles waitress opening pantages 01
sara bareilles waitress opening pantages 02
sara bareilles waitress opening pantages 03
sara bareilles waitress opening pantages 04
sara bareilles waitress opening pantages 05

Credit: Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Broadway, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr