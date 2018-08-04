Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 3:01 pm

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together!

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams share a kiss on their moving day on Friday (August 3) in Valley Village, Calif.

Wells packed up all of his things from his Nashville apartment and moved across the country to live with Sarah!

“I’m straight up moving to LA. Should I have not have said it? I’ve got to go!” Wells said last week on Brandi Cyrus‘ podcast.

“I’m most concerned about my dog and her dogs… Carl sleeps on my bed. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s going to happen?” he said.

Wells was a contestant on The Bachelorette and is now the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise.
