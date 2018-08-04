Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland &amp; Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 5:38 pm

See Blake Lively Dressed Up as Baby Spice at Age 10!

See Blake Lively Dressed Up as Baby Spice at Age 10!

Blake Lively is a longtime Spice Girls fan and a photo of her dressed up as Baby Spice at one of the group’s concerts 20 years ago just surfaced!

The photo was shared online by fan Bria Madrid, who snapped a photo with Blake and just realized now that she met the actress two decades ago.

“Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively,” Bria tweeted.

The photo was snapped in San Bernadino, Calif. at the Spiceworld Tour, which stopped in town on August 16, 1998.

“Pretending to be someone else… since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Blake captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Love it!!
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively spice girls

Photos: Bria Madrid
Posted to: Blake Lively, Emma Bunton, Spice Girls

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • SherryBlade

    All I can see is Blake’s original nose.