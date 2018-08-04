See Blake Lively Dressed Up as Baby Spice at Age 10!

Blake Lively is a longtime Spice Girls fan and a photo of her dressed up as Baby Spice at one of the group’s concerts 20 years ago just surfaced!

The photo was shared online by fan Bria Madrid, who snapped a photo with Blake and just realized now that she met the actress two decades ago.

“Found a picture when I was 5 at my first concert. #SpiceGirls and took a picture with a girl dressed up as Baby Spice who I just realized now was @blakelively,” Bria tweeted.

The photo was snapped in San Bernadino, Calif. at the Spiceworld Tour, which stopped in town on August 16, 1998.

“Pretending to be someone else… since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Blake captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Love it!!