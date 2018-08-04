The Women of 'American Horror Story' Promote Season 8 at TCA Press Tour

Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, and Adina Porter appear on stage to promote the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Friday (August 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined by more of the fierce women of AHS – co-stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman, and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

During the panel, it was revealed that Jessica Lange will be returning to the series for Apocalypse, a crossover of season one’s Murder House and season two’s Coven.

AHS: Apocalypse will premiere on September 12.