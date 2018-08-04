Top Stories
Sat, 04 August 2018 at 7:15 pm

Tom Holland & Zendaya Bond with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Cast at Arcade

Tom Holland & Zendaya Bond with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Cast at Arcade

Tom Holland looks serious as he plays a game in an arcade on Friday (August 3) in the UK.

The 22-year-old actor made use of his time off from filming the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home by having some fun with his cast mates.

Joining in on the fun include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, and more.

The group took in a game of bowling and won a bunch of tickets at the arcade. While bowling, Tony hit a strike and the whole group cheered and went crazy. Check it out in a video Tom posted, below!

@tonyrevolori for the win!! #spidermanfarfromhome

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Photos: Instagram
