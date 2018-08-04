Top Stories
Sat, 04 August 2018 at 11:59 pm

Travis Scott Addresses Cutting Amanda Lepore Out of 'Astroworld' Album Cover

Travis Scott is addressing the controversy surrounding the artwork for his new album.

After an image of transgender model Amanda Lepore didn’t make the final cut of his new album Astroworld, the 26-year-old rapper received major backlash and was accused of being transphobic.

Travis told TMZ that he had nothing to do with the final image, and it was photographer Dave LaChapelle who made the change.

On Saturday (August 4), Travis took to Instagram to address the “misunderstanding” in a lengthy post.

“Thank you David Lachappelle and Amanda Lepore and everyone that came out to make all the covers and the vision come to life!!!” Travis wrote. “ASTROWORLD IS ABOUT LOVE AND EXPRESSION NOT HATE! This is very important for me to speak about: Growing up I’ve been taught to accept everyone, not to cast people away but bring them into your home!”

“I have nothing but respect for the LGBTQ community,” Travis added. “I want to use my voice to make it clear that everyone on this planet is as equal and f–king awesome to the next. Me and Lachappelle set out tooo create images that I grew up watching him create for years that inspire me today.”

“Yo Amanda you did upstage everyone even me and I can’t wait for everyone to see the booklet that me and Dave put together that includes all these images,” Travis concluded. “Thank you for being apart of it. Sorry for the misunderstanding Love you guys and THANK YOU ALL!! EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO ASTROWORLD!”

Before Travis‘ released the statement, Amanda addressed the situation – saying there were no hard feelings.

“A girl can’t help it!” Amanda told TMZ. “I’m too distracting for the eyes! I upstaged everyone in the photograph! … Oh well, I love David LaChapelle and Travis Scott! Love and kisses.”

