Sat, 04 August 2018 at 2:18 pm
Trump Attacks LeBron James on Twitter, Celebs React
- Michael Jordan and other celebs are sharing their thoughts on Trump‘s attack on basketball player LeBron James – TMZ
- Shadowhunters cast wrap final days of filming – Just Jared Jr
- So many celebs are in Drake‘s new music video – Lainey Gossip
- Kim Kardashian has a nearly nude baking session – TooFab
- See Ricky Martin steaming up General Hospital more than two decades ago – The Hollywood Reporter
Posted to: Donald Trump, LeBron James, Newsies
