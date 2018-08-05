Top Stories
Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 1:50 pm

BTS Member Jungkook Debuts Blond Hair - See His New Look!

BTS Member Jungkook Debuts Blond Hair - See His New Look!

BTS member Jungkook‘s gone blond!

The 20-year-old superstar K-Pop boy band member debuted his bright new look in a selfie on social media on Friday (August 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The boys are preparing for their forthcoming comeback album, Face Yourself: Answer, which is due to drop on August 24. And along with the comeback, they’re starting to show off their fresh new looks.

They’ll also be hitting the road beginning on August 25 on their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself, which includes stops all over the globe!

What do you think of Jungkook‘s lighter look? Check it out below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: BTS, Jungkook

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr