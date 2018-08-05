BTS Member Jungkook Debuts Blond Hair - See His New Look!

BTS member Jungkook‘s gone blond!

The 20-year-old superstar K-Pop boy band member debuted his bright new look in a selfie on social media on Friday (August 3).

The boys are preparing for their forthcoming comeback album, Face Yourself: Answer, which is due to drop on August 24. And along with the comeback, they’re starting to show off their fresh new looks.

They’ll also be hitting the road beginning on August 25 on their BTS World Tour: Love Yourself, which includes stops all over the globe!

What do you think of Jungkook‘s lighter look? Check it out below.