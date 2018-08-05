Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Head Out of Church Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting in some weekend worship!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were in attendance at a church service on Sunday (August 5) in Los Angeles.

They looked happy, saying goodbye to friends before departing for the day.

One night before (August 4), Chris attended the UFC 227 MMA event solo.

The pair, who are reportedly growing more serious as a couple, spent time with Chris‘s son earlier in the month while on a dinner date at Soho House in Malibu, Calif.