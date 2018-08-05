Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 2:32 pm

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Head Out of Church Together!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Head Out of Church Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting in some weekend worship!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were in attendance at a church service on Sunday (August 5) in Los Angeles.

They looked happy, saying goodbye to friends before departing for the day.

One night before (August 4), Chris attended the UFC 227 MMA event solo.

The pair, who are reportedly growing more serious as a couple, spent time with Chris‘s son earlier in the month while on a dinner date at Soho House in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger chruch august 2018 01
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger chruch august 2018 02
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger chruch august 2018 03
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger chruch august 2018 04
chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger chruch august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr
  • Maxine

    They’re such an odd couple.