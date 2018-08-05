Top Stories
Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 8:41 am

Chris Pratt Is All Smiles After UFC 227 Event in LA!

Chris Pratt is flashing a peace sign after the big fight!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor was spotted heading out after attending UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 on Saturday night (August 4) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The star-studded MMA event was attended by several celebrities, including much buzzed-about couple Elon Musk and Grimes, as well as Mickey Rourke.

Chris looked happy flying solo as he made his way to his ride after the event.

The event included a UFC Bantamweight Championship rematch between current two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt. T.J. won in the second round after a knockout.
Photos: BACKGRID
