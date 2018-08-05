Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 9:19 pm

Colton Haynes Spreads His Mom's Ashes at a Lake on Her Birthday

Colton Haynes Spreads His Mom's Ashes at a Lake on Her Birthday

It was a very somber weekend for Colton Haynes.

The 30-year-old Arrow actor and his family honored his late mom her birthday by spreading her ashes at a lake on Saturday afternoon (August 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

“Spreading my mom’s ashes on her birthday with my family. What an emotional/beautiful experience. Words can (sic) describe what happened today. #JennyLake ❤❤❤,” Colton captioned the scenic photo below while he can be seen hugging his older brother Clinton.

In another photo, Colton‘s estranged husband Jeff Leatham can be seen with his hand on Colton‘s shoulder as he joined the family for the outing.

Between filing for divorce in May and spending Colton‘s birthday together in July, it’s unclear if Colton and Jeff are back together.

Colton‘s mom passed away in March after a long battle with live and kidney failure.

Love you mom ❤ Happy Birthday

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colton Haynes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr