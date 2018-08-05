Colton Haynes Spreads His Mom's Ashes at a Lake on Her Birthday

It was a very somber weekend for Colton Haynes.

The 30-year-old Arrow actor and his family honored his late mom her birthday by spreading her ashes at a lake on Saturday afternoon (August 4).

“Spreading my mom’s ashes on her birthday with my family. What an emotional/beautiful experience. Words can (sic) describe what happened today. #JennyLake ❤❤❤,” Colton captioned the scenic photo below while he can be seen hugging his older brother Clinton.

In another photo, Colton‘s estranged husband Jeff Leatham can be seen with his hand on Colton‘s shoulder as he joined the family for the outing.

Between filing for divorce in May and spending Colton‘s birthday together in July, it’s unclear if Colton and Jeff are back together.

Colton‘s mom passed away in March after a long battle with live and kidney failure.