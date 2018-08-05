Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized after a reported overdose in late July.

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” pop singer penned a note posted to her social media on Sunday (August 25).

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Demi wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting,” she wrote.

See the full message below.