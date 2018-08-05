Elon Musk & Grimes Attend UFC 227 Fight Event in LA!

Elon Musk and Grimes are watching the big fight!

The 47-year-old Tesla billionaire and the 30-year-old Art Angels musician were spotted heading out after attending UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 on Saturday night (August 4) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The couple headed to their ride following the star-studded match, which was attended by several celebrities, including Chris Pratt and Mickey Rourke.

The MMA event saw a UFC Bantamweight Championship rematch between current two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt. T.J. won in the second round after a knockout.

Grimes and Elon have not been frequently spotted at public events since their relationship was confirmed. Back in May, Grimes poked fun at their seemingly strange pairing on social media.