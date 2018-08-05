Ewan McGregor Looks Sharp at 'Christopher Robin' European Premiere in London!

Ewan McGregor is looking handsome!

The 47-year-old actor joined co-stars and crew at the European premiere of Christopher Robin at BFI Southbank Cinemas on Sunday (August 5) in London, England.

Ewan was joined at the premiere by co-stars Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss, Jim Cummings, Sophie Okonedo, Simon Farnaby and director Marc Forster.

In Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his stuffed animal friends in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up, living in midcentury London and dealing with the stresses of adulthood. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasure in life once again.

The movie opened in U.S. theaters on Friday (August 3).