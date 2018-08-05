Harry Styles Lived in an Attic for Over a Year While Developing 'Happy Together'

Harry Styles took development for his new show very seriously!

While promoting their new show Happy Together at the 2018 Summer TCAs on Sunday (August 5), the show’s stars Felix Mallard, Damon Wayans Jr, and Amber Stevens West along with their producers opened up about production of their new show – which the 24-year-old singer produced and whose life inspired the show – and revealed that Harry lived in an attic while working on the show.

“Harry Styles lived in (producer) Ben Winston’s attic for 18 months, suburban neighborhood, no one knew he was there. He said living in a quiet “boring” family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether #TCA18,” Variety editor Danielle Turchiano tweeted from the event.

“Winston says Styles wanted to stay in his house for so long because he preferred living in a family unit instead of alone in a mansion. He thinks everyone can relate to that. He and I have never met or he probably would not have said that. #HappyTogether #TCA18,” Danielle followed up in a second tweet.

Happy Together will premiere on Monday, October 1 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.