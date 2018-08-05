Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 10:13 pm

Harry Styles Lived in an Attic for Over a Year While Developing 'Happy Together'

Harry Styles Lived in an Attic for Over a Year While Developing 'Happy Together'

Harry Styles took development for his new show very seriously!

While promoting their new show Happy Together at the 2018 Summer TCAs on Sunday (August 5), the show’s stars Felix Mallard, Damon Wayans Jr, and Amber Stevens West along with their producers opened up about production of their new show – which the 24-year-old singer produced and whose life inspired the show – and revealed that Harry lived in an attic while working on the show.

“Harry Styles lived in (producer) Ben Winston’s attic for 18 months, suburban neighborhood, no one knew he was there. He said living in a quiet “boring” family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether #TCA18,” Variety editor Danielle Turchiano tweeted from the event.

“Winston says Styles wanted to stay in his house for so long because he preferred living in a family unit instead of alone in a mansion. He thinks everyone can relate to that. He and I have never met or he probably would not have said that. #HappyTogether #TCA18,” Danielle followed up in a second tweet.

Happy Together will premiere on Monday, October 1 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr