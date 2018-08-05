Sun, 05 August 2018 at 11:21 am
Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Cute Bikini - See the Pic!
Hilary Duff is showing off the bump!
The pregnant 30-year-old Younger star and “One In A Million” pop singer posted a picture of herself hanging out with her six-year-old son Lucas poolside and soaking up the sun in a bikini on Saturday (August 4) on her Instagram.
“🌺 Max relax 🌺,” Hilary captioned the post.
She announced earlier in the year that she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.
Check out the cute snap below!
