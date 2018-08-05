Jessica Simpson Heads to Business Meeting with Eric Johnson!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson make their way out of their hotel as they head out on Thursday afternoon (August 2) in New York City.

The 38-year-old fashion designer looked stylish in a colorful duster, ripped jean and wedges while the 38-year-old former NFL player kept things cool in a The Doors band T-shirt and gray jeans as he joined his wife at a meeting.

Earlier that day, Jessica took to Instagram to show off her supper look for the day!

“Off to shoe meetings today! Any style requests?? 👠👡,” Jessica captioned the below photo.