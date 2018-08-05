Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 4:49 pm

Katy Perry & Celine Dion Meet Backstage at Katy's Concert In Australia!

Katy Perry and Celine Dion are hanging out in Australia!

The Witness pop superstar got to meet the “My Heart Will Go On” vocal powerhouse backstage following her concert on Sunday (August 5) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

CELINE DION SHOWED ME HOW TO DO THE FAMOUS CHEST SLAP AND I DID IT TO HER WHILE SINGING FIREWORK AND I BECAME A FIREWORK,” Katy excited wrote on her Instagram.

“A « California Girl » and a girl from Quebec meet in Australia! You’re the best Katy, thanks for the amazing show! Love you… – Céline xx…” Celine wrote on her Instagram.

See the cute post below!

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

