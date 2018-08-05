Katy Perry & Celine Dion Meet Backstage at Katy's Concert In Australia!

Katy Perry and Celine Dion are hanging out in Australia!

The Witness pop superstar got to meet the “My Heart Will Go On” vocal powerhouse backstage following her concert on Sunday (August 5) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

“CELINE DION SHOWED ME HOW TO DO THE FAMOUS CHEST SLAP AND I DID IT TO HER WHILE SINGING FIREWORK AND I BECAME A FIREWORK,” Katy excited wrote on her Instagram.

“A « California Girl » and a girl from Quebec meet in Australia! You’re the best Katy, thanks for the amazing show! Love you… – Céline xx…” Celine wrote on her Instagram.

