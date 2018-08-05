Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 7:23 pm

Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit Little Girl

Cops were called on Kendall Jenner over the weekend after her dog allegedly bit a little girl.

The 22-year-old model was having lunch with boyfriend Ben Simmons and her Doberman Pinscher on Sunday afternoon (August 5) at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles when the situation apparently took place, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

According to reports, the girl and her mom were sitting outside on the patio next to Kendall when her harnessed dog allegedly nipped the girl.

Apparently no puncture wounds were seen, so the deli staff gave the girl ice. When her mom went to confront Kendall, she and Ben had already paid the bill and left.

The police were then called and referred the case to Animal Control. The girl’s wounds did not require medical attention.

Kendall has not publicly addressed the allegations yet.

You can see Kendall‘s dog in the photo below.

cute but she’ll rip your face off

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Photos: Getty
