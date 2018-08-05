Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Will Look Different in Season 15 of 'KUWTK'!

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star posted a PSA to her fans on social media on Sunday (August 5) ahead of the premiere of the latest season of the hit show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

“PSA I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it! A lot of wild s–t happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control,” she wrote.

“Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant women should be off limits.”

The show’s fifteen season airs on E! on Sunday night (August 5) at 9 p.m.