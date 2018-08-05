Top Stories
Sun, 05 August 2018 at 9:39 pm

Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious New Photo of Baby Girl True!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious New Photo of Baby Girl True!

Baby True Thompson is growing up so quickly!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon (August 5) to share a super sweet photo of her 3-month-old daughter.

“My Life,” Khloe captioned the below photo along with writing “Kyankus” which means the same thing in Armenian.

In another social media post, Khloe explained why she might look a little “crazy” and “out of our control” in the new season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Season 15 of KUWTK premieres tonight – Sunday, August 5 at 9/8c.

See the sweet photo of True below!

Kyankus 🇦🇲 My Life

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

