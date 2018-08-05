Kristen Bell Glows at TCA Awards 2018 in LA!

Kristen Bell is a beauty!

The 38-year-old The Good Place actress stunned in a white satin dress on Saturday (August 4) at the 34th Annual Television Critics Association Awards during the 2018 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kristen posed with co-stars Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden at the ceremony.

Their hit comedy series was awarded the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy during the evening. The show was also nominated for Program of the Year. Co-star Ted Danson was nominated for Individual Achievement in Comedy as well.

FYI: Kristen is wearing an Arias dress, Jimmy Choo heels, an Etro bag and Jennifer Meyer jewlery.