Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 12:48 am

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Couple Up for 'Wild West Country' Filmmaker Toast

Kurt Russell cozies up to longtime love Goldie Hawn as they step out for the Wild West Country FilmmakerToast on Saturday night (August 4) at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, Calif.

The 67-year-old actor kept things cool in a white buttoned-down shirt and black trousers while the 72-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a blue printed-dress as they celebrated the hit Netflix docu-series.

Also stepping out for the event was one of the show’s producers Mark Duplass.

Wild West Country is available for streaming on Netflix now.

