Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 11:36 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Grab Lunch with Friends During Italian Getaway!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are enjoying their fun in the sun in Italy!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted trying to keep a low profile with his baseball cap covering his face while the 21-year-old model/actress looked sexy in a leopard-print cover up as they joined a few friends for lunch on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Positano, Italy.

After lunch, Leo, Camila, and their friends were spotted boarding their boat again as they headed off for the afternoon.

Leo and Camila have been vacationing in Europe while Leo has some downtime from filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

