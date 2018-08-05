Luann De Lesseps Resumes Cabaret Tour After Second Rehab Stay

Luann De Lesseps is back on stage.

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star resumed her Countess and Friends cabaret show at The Paramount on Saturday night (August 4) in Long Island, New York.

The crooner addressed going to rehab for a second time during her show: “I actually loved rehab. I loved it so much I went back,” she joked while performing Amy Winehouse‘s “Rehab.”

She also said her new physique came as the result of “revenge body and rehab, darling” during a fan Q&A.

“You have no idea how happy I am to be here. It’s been a rough year for me,” she told the crowd.

“I felt like I needed them more than they needed me. Just being onstage, I couldn’t wait to get onstage. I’ve been through so much in the last year, and you know, most recently, so I needed to get out, and get here. It was just therapy for me,” she told People.

She also teased a special guest would join her for her show at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the end of the month.

“He just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I can’t say who,” she said.

