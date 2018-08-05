Top Stories
Sun, 05 August 2018 at 2:44 pm

Lucy Hale Is 'Kinda Missing' Her Blonde Hair

Lucy Hale and Ashley Greene hug it out while saying bye to each other on Saturday (August 4) in Los Angeles.

The pair grabbed a couple of ice cold tea drinks from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The day before, Lucy shared on social media that she missed her blonde hair.

“Kinda missing the blonde version of Lucy 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she wrote. Maybe she’ll get her hair done soon?

The month before, Ashley tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury surrounded by loads of family and friends. Be sure to check out their wedding photos if you missed them!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ashley Greene, Lucy Hale

