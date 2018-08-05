Maisie Williams Launches New App 'Daisie' For Creators

Maisie Williams poses with co-founder Dom Santry at the launch for their brand new app Daisie at W London, Leicester Square on Friday (August 3) in London.

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress and Dom are also the co-founders of film production company Daisy Chain Productions.

Daisie is an app for any kind of creator, from filmmakers and writers, to singers, chefs, and entrepreneurs.

“We’re establishing a community that thrives on collaboration, somewhere creative ideas are safe to be explored, developed and understood; for all ages, all regions, all nationalities,” the official website reads. “Our goal is to fundamentally redesign the way that creatives work together and discover one another. We want you to find your people, and celebrate the experience of enabling one destination for creator driven content.”

You can download Daisie on iTunes here.