Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Urged Her To Do 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Mila Kunis revealed she almost didn’t take the role in her new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The 34-year-old actress made an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist and chatted about her new film and her husband Ashton Kutcher.

Mila said that Ashton was the one who really pushed her take on the role.

“I initially passed. My husband and I made an agreement a long time ago that we would never separate the family,” she told Willie. “I said no, and it was actually my husband that was like, ‘I think you should really do it.’”



Mila was also asked if her and Ashton would ever work together again.

“Probably not going to happen. I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’ It’s like a weird… No. No. It’s weird,” Mila added. “In a scene with him, I was like, ‘I see you acting.’ I can catch it. And he looked at me like, ‘What’s that face you made?’ We can’t be in a scene together because you can catch each other on their weird shticks, so to speak.”