Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 5:51 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Go on a Lunch Date!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are enjoying a bite together!

The 42-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 48-year-old talent scout were spotted heading out of a restaurant together on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Los Angeles.

The couple looked happy as they headed out together from their lunch date.

Reese wore a floral print wrap dress, while Jim opted to keep it cool and casual in a black tee and jeans.

The two also paired up one day before (August 4) for an early dinner date.
