Taylor Swift Gives BFF Shawn Mendes Glittery Makeover
Shawn Mendes stopped by the reputation Tour to say hi at Rogers Centre on Friday night (August 3) in Toronto, Canada.
The 19-year-old singer, who is from Toronto, hung out backstage with his best friends Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.
While there, Taylor decided to give Shawn a bit of a makeover.
“Shawn’s back and he’s glittery,” she captioned a video on Instagram stories.
“So this is pretty much the exact same show glitter,” Taylor says behind the camera. Shawn replied, “This is perfect. This is all I wanted ever.”
Taylor Swift is out here giving us the Shawn Mendes content we need and deserve. ✨ pic.twitter.com/XcggJEaFJZ
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 4, 2018