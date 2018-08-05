Top Stories
Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 12:44 pm

Taylor Swift 'Loses It' While Performing with Bryan Adams on 'Reputation Tour'

Taylor Swift 'Loses It' While Performing with Bryan Adams on 'Reputation Tour'

Taylor Swift looks ecstatic to be performing alongside Bryan Adams at the reputation Stadium Tour stop at Rogers Centre on Saturday night (August 4) in Toronto, Canada.

The 28-year-old singer played guitar and jammed out with the 58-year-old Canadian singer to his song “Summer of ’69″.

“I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!! Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough ✨⭐️💫,” Taylor captioned a video of the duet on Instagram.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Click inside for more from Bryan Adams’ surprise ‘reputation Tour’ appearance…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift loses it while performing with bryan adams on rep tour 01
taylor swift loses it while performing with bryan adams on rep tour 02
taylor swift loses it while performing with bryan adams on rep tour 03
taylor swift loses it while performing with bryan adams on rep tour 04
taylor swift loses it while performing with bryan adams on rep tour 05

Credit: Jason Kempin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bryan Adams, Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr