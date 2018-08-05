Taylor Swift 'Loses It' While Performing with Bryan Adams on 'Reputation Tour'

Taylor Swift looks ecstatic to be performing alongside Bryan Adams at the reputation Stadium Tour stop at Rogers Centre on Saturday night (August 4) in Toronto, Canada.

The 28-year-old singer played guitar and jammed out with the 58-year-old Canadian singer to his song “Summer of ’69″.

“I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!! Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough ✨⭐️💫,” Taylor captioned a video of the duet on Instagram.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 4, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

