TCA Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!
The 2018 Television Critics Association Awards winners have been announced!
The event, which was hosted by Robin Thede, was held on Saturday night (August 4) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Votes were cast by the TCA’s membership of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada for categories including Program Of The Year, Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming, Individual Achievement In Drama and Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming.
The TCA also gave the Heritage Award to Friends, and the Career Achievement Award to Rita Moreno.
Click inside to see the winners…
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX – WINNER
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX – WINNER
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
RELATEDEmmys 2018: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Keri Russell, The Americans – WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
RELATEDEmmys 2018: Outstanding Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – WINNER
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN – WINNER
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix – WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO – WINNER
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno – WINNER
Heritage Award: FRIENDS (NBC) - WINNER