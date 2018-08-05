TCA Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!

The 2018 Television Critics Association Awards winners have been announced!

The event, which was hosted by Robin Thede, was held on Saturday night (August 4) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Votes were cast by the TCA’s membership of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada for categories including Program Of The Year, Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming, Individual Achievement In Drama and Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming.

The TCA also gave the Heritage Award to Friends, and the Career Achievement Award to Rita Moreno.

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans, FX – WINNER

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans, FX – WINNER

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Keri Russell, The Americans – WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX – WINNER

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO – WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN – WINNER

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix – WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO – WINNER

Sofia the First, Disney Junior

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Rita Moreno – WINNER

Heritage Award: FRIENDS (NBC) - WINNER