Wilmer Valderrama Attends 'Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone'!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 9:17 am

Wilmer Valderrama Attends 'Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone'!

Wilmer Valderamma is supporting a wonderful cause!

The 38-year-old actor was in attendance at the Kind Los Angeles: Coming Together for Children Alone event at Helms Design Center on Saturday night (August 4) in Culver City, Calif.

The Kind event was a show of support for unaccompanied immigrant and refugee children.

Kind staff and pro bono attorney partners at law firms, corporations, and law schools nationwide represent unaccompanied immigrant and refugee children in their deportation proceedings to ensure that no child stands in court alone.

Wilmer has been repeatedly spotted heading to ex Demi Lovato‘s side at the hospital following her reported overdose.
