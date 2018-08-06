'After' Movie First Look: See the First 'Hessa' Photo (Exclusive)

Josephine Langford leans into Hero Fiennes Tiffin in this exclusive, first look pic from their new movie, After!

The two actors star as Tessa and Hardin in the upcoming movie, based on Anna Todd‘s best selling novel.

If you didn’t know, Josephine is 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford‘s younger sister!

After follows the journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening of Tessa, a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart.

When she enters her first year of university with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott, a brooding rebel.

Directed by Jenny Gage and currently filming in Atlanta, Ga, the movie will debut in theaters on April 12, 2019.

After will also star Khadijha Red Thunder as Steph Jones, Samuel Larsen as Zed Evans, Shane Paul McGie as Landon Gibson, Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels, Pia Mia as Tristan, Dylan Arnold as Noah, Swen Temmel as Jace, Jennifer Beals as Karen, Peter Gallagher as Ken Scott, and Selma Blair as Carol Young.