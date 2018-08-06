Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 4:55 pm

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Releases Teaser Trailer - Watch!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse just released a teaser trailer – and it’s as creepy as you’d expect!

The forthcoming eighth season of American Horror Story, which will be a mash-up of the Murder House and Coven seasons, posted the scary preview on Monday (August 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of American Horror Story

The “Hourglass” teaser includes split-second images of a fetus, a beating heart, a nuclear explosion, humans wearing gas masks, skulls, scorpions, pentagrams, birds, a creepy black hand and an hour glass. Plot hints, or just eerie imagery? You decide!

Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman will all star in the series, as well as Joan Collins.

The series premieres on September 12. Watch the teaser below!
Photos: FX
