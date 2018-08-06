'Bachelorette' 2018 Finale Photos - Becca's Final Dates with Garrett & Blake

The finale of The Bachelorette is currently airing and we have tons of great photos of Becca Kufrin on her final dates with her top two guys – Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann.

Becca traveled to the Maldives with her guys (as well as her own family) to wrap up the season.

After both of the guys met with Becca‘s family individually, she spent a full day with each of the men before making the decision of which suitor she wants to be with for the rest of her life.

“It’s gut wrenching. It’s absolutely gut wrenching, what happened in the Maldives, it’s beautiful and it’s brutal at the same time,” the show’s host Chris Harrison told ET. “What Arie fell into, Becca did too. Shes in love with two men, Blake and Garrett, and she’s making an impossible choice and it literally brings her to her knees.”

70+ pictures inside of Becca Kufrin on the beach for her final dates…