Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 8:49 pm

Ben Stiller Unveils 'Escape at Dannemora' Trailer - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller Unveils 'Escape at Dannemora' Trailer - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller is sharing the trailer for his new series Escape at Dannemora!

The 52-year-old executive producer and director joined the cast at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ben took the stage alongside stars Paul Dano, Patricia Arquette and Benicio Del Toro.

The Showtime limited series tells the real-life story behind the 2015 Dannemora prison break. The show follows the two convicted murderers who escaped and the 51-year-old woman who helped them.

Escape At Dannemora premieres on November 18 at 10 PM.

Check out the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 01
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 02
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 03
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 04
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 05
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 06
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 07
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 08
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 09
ben stiller Escape at dannemora trailer 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr