Ben Stiller Unveils 'Escape at Dannemora' Trailer - Watch Now!

Ben Stiller is sharing the trailer for his new series Escape at Dannemora!

The 52-year-old executive producer and director joined the cast at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ben took the stage alongside stars Paul Dano, Patricia Arquette and Benicio Del Toro.

The Showtime limited series tells the real-life story behind the 2015 Dannemora prison break. The show follows the two convicted murderers who escaped and the 51-year-old woman who helped them.

Escape At Dannemora premieres on November 18 at 10 PM.

Check out the entire trailer below…