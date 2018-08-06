Beyonce Covers 'Vogue' September 2018 Issue - See the Pics!

Beyonce is on the cover of Vogue‘s September 2018 issue, which hits newsstands on nationwide on August 21.

Here’s what the 36-year-old music icon had to say as told to Clover Hope..

On being pregnant and body acceptance: “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it… After the twins, I approached things very differently…I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot. To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.”

On her journey: “I look at the woman I was in my 20s and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her. I now feel so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting. And so much more powerful.”

On her legacy: “I’m in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full.”

