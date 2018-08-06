Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk show off their hot bodies while hanging out by the beach on Saturday (August 4) in Positano, Italy.

The 43-year-old actor and the 32-year-old model soaked up the sun and waded in the water together during their Italian getaway.

On Friday, Bradley and Irina flaunted some PDA while hanging out by the water.

Irina was seen laying face down on a chaise lounge while Bradley was on top of her giving her a back massage. They also shared the lounge and cuddled up while Bradley read a book.

20+ pictures inside of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s romantic Italian getaway…