Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 11:36 pm

Brooklyn Decker Opens Up About Her New Company Finery!

Brooklyn Decker Opens Up About Her New Company Finery!

Brooklyn Decker wants to help women manage their stuff!

The 31-year-old actress stepped out for a Build Series interview on Monday (August 6) in New York City.

Brooklyn opened up about her new company Finery, which is aimed at helping women manage their wardrobe, to avoid waste and over-spending.

“So when you think about all the apps we have to manage our stuff – we have apps to manage our finances, to manage our music, to manage our travel…but there’s nothing out there to help us manage our stuff,” Brooklyn explained.

She added, “It might seem frivolous but when you look at the spend women are putting on clothing, it’s more than their education! Women on average wear an item of clothing four to five times. When you think about the waste…why is there not someting out there to manage out stuff?”

That’s where Brooklyn‘s app Finery comes in, which she says is like “iTunes or Spotify for your clothing” and will help show what people already own, how to wear what they have and what to get.

Check out all that Brooklyn had to say in the interview below…
Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Brooklyn Decker

