'Charmed' Reboot Cast Hope Holly Marie Combs Will 'See It & Like It'

Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock talk to the press during Charmed‘s panel at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars Ellen Tamaki, Ser’Darius Blain, and Rupert Evans, as well as the show’s producers.

It’s no secret that original cast member Holly Marie Combs is not supportive of the reboot, but the cast hopes she’ll give it a chance.

“Of course, you can’t help but feel disappointed because I think the script is fantastic,” Madeleine said (via EW). “I really hope maybe she’ll see it and like it.”

“I think that there’s also a lot of positive stuff coming out, too, and I think that we’ve collectively made the decision to focus on that,” Melonie added.