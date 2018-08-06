Top Stories
The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Chris Pratt &amp; Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 7:00 pm

'Charmed' Reboot Cast Hope Holly Marie Combs Will 'See It & Like It'

'Charmed' Reboot Cast Hope Holly Marie Combs Will 'See It & Like It'

Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock talk to the press during Charmed‘s panel at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars Ellen Tamaki, Ser’Darius Blain, and Rupert Evans, as well as the show’s producers.

It’s no secret that original cast member Holly Marie Combs is not supportive of the reboot, but the cast hopes she’ll give it a chance.

“Of course, you can’t help but feel disappointed because I think the script is fantastic,” Madeleine said (via EW). “I really hope maybe she’ll see it and like it.”

“I think that there’s also a lot of positive stuff coming out, too, and I think that we’ve collectively made the decision to focus on that,” Melonie added.
Just Jared on Facebook
charmed reboot cast tca panel 01
charmed reboot cast tca panel 02
charmed reboot cast tca panel 03
charmed reboot cast tca panel 04
charmed reboot cast tca panel 05
charmed reboot cast tca panel 06
charmed reboot cast tca panel 07
charmed reboot cast tca panel 08
charmed reboot cast tca panel 09
charmed reboot cast tca panel 10
charmed reboot cast tca panel 11
charmed reboot cast tca panel 12
charmed reboot cast tca panel 13
charmed reboot cast tca panel 14
charmed reboot cast tca panel 15
charmed reboot cast tca panel 16
charmed reboot cast tca panel 17
charmed reboot cast tca panel 18
charmed reboot cast tca panel 19
charmed reboot cast tca panel 20
charmed reboot cast tca panel 21
charmed reboot cast tca panel 22
charmed reboot cast tca panel 23
charmed reboot cast tca panel 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charmed, Ellen Tamaki, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans, Sarah Jeffery, Ser'Darius Blain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr