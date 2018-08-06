Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are cruising!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed a ride on Bird scooters before dinner with her family on Sunday evening (August 5).

The two were also seen at church together earlier in the day.

They later meet up at Katherine‘s mom Maria‘s house for dinner with the family.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion were seen arriving for the family dinner as well.